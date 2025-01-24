Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Pakistan in Feb to boost Defence, Trade ties

KARACHI – Pakistan and Turkey will boost defence and trade relations during Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visit, as he is slated to visit South Asian nation in February.

Erdoğan, a close ally and friend of Pakistan, shared long history of diplomatic, cultural, and military ties. Under his leadership, Ankara sought to strengthen its relationship with Islamabad, including increasing trade, military cooperation, and political support on the global stage.

He will arrive in Pakistan in an upcoming’s visit on February 12 and 13 to strengthen bilateral ties between the two sides. The visit aims to enhance cooperation across several key areas, including defence, security, trade, economic development, and cultural exchange, per reports.

Erdogan will lead high-level delegation with around 12 ministers, as he will co-chair 7th meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The council discussions will cover wide range of issues, focusing on furthering defence and security collaboration, boosting trade ties, advancing economic cooperation, and fostering cultural connections between the two countries.

Turkey and Pakistan are reportedly set to collaborate on developing Turkey’s new KAAN fighter jet by establishing a joint factory. The agreement, which is nearly finalized, was discussed at the 8th Pak-Turkish Industrial Expo.

The partnership between two sides will help Turkey to increase jet production at a lower cost and expand exports, while enabling Pakistan to strengthen its aerial defense capabilities and enhance its domestic engineering industry.