PSL X: Zalmi thrash Sultans to keep hopes of Playoffs qualification alive

MULTAN – Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the PSL X match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday evening.

Chasing a below-par 109-run target for victory, Zalmi crossed the finish line with seven wickets and 42 balls to spare to keep the hope of playoffs qualification alive.

Saim Ayub was the highest scorer with 49 runs, followed by Max Bryant, who made a quickfire unbeaten 38 runs. Shahid Aziz took two wickets while David Willey got one wicket. Ahmed Daniyal was named player of the match.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sultans kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out at 108 in 19.1 overs.

Shai Hope was the top scorer for the Sultans with 23 runs, followed by Tayyab Tahir, who made 22. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan contributed 17 runs, Mohammad Hasnain 11, and Yasir Khan 10 runs.

Ahmed Daniyal bagged three wickets and Luke Wood and Maaz Sadaqat two each, while Ali Raza, Saim Ayub and Alzari Joseph picked one wicket each.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (cap & wk), Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Amir Barki, Ashton Turner, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (cap), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza