Eu Delegation Hosts Reception For Pakistani Parliamentarians Ahead Of Key Pbo Visit

ISLAMABAD –Pakistani Senators, Parliamentarians got insights on Budget Transparency during visit of European Union Delegation.

EU hosted pre-departure reception for high-level delegation of 23 Pakistani Parliamentarians led by the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, ahead of their visit to the Parliaments and Parliamentary Budget Offices (PBOs) of Austria and Ireland.

This visit, organized under the EU-funded Support to Parliamentary Development in Pakistan (Mustehkam Parlimaan) project, aims to strengthen parliamentary oversight, fiscal responsibility, and the legislative process in Pakistan. The project, with a budget of 15 million euros, is implemented by GIZ International Services and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

In her speech, EU Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Riina Kionka, emphasized the EU’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s democratic institutions. She highlighted the importance of the visit for Pakistani lawmakers to learn from the successful Parliamentary Budget Office models in Austria and Ireland, which enhance budgetary analysis and parliamentary oversight.

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Hon. Mr. Yousaf Raza Gilani, expressed his gratitude for the EU’s support, stressing that the visit will help Pakistan establish an independent PBO to promote transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility. The delegation will observe Austria’s PBO, which was established in 2012, and Ireland’s PBO, which began in 2017, both of which provide crucial independent budget analysis to their respective parliaments.

The visit is an integral part of the Mustehkam Parlimaan project’s goal to build the capacity of Pakistan’s National Parliament and Provincial Assemblies, fostering inclusive governance and strengthening oversight functions.

The delegation will return with valuable insights to inform the establishment of a PBO in Pakistan, helping to create more effective economic legislation and policy.