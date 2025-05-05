As Pakistan, India teeter on edge of war, UN chief calls for immediate restraint

NEW YORK – The clock is ticking and the world is watching unprecedented tensions between nuclear-armed Pakistan, and India as New Delhi planned strikes inside Pakistan under a larger gambit to suppress Kashmiri’s struggle and to settle score with Islamabad after Pahalgam attack.

Amid recent tensions, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Pakistan and India to exercise “maximum restraint” in the face of escalating tensions that threaten to spiral into open conflict.

Soon after attack, Modi-led government falsely accused cross-border elements of being behind the attack, though no evidence has been presented, and no formal investigation has taken place. Pakistan, however, has strongly rejected these claims, calling for an impartial inquiry into the attack.

In response to rising tensions, Pakistan has bolstered its military forces in anticipation of a possible Indian incursion, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the military “full operational freedom” to respond as needed. Both countries have issued stern warnings, with India threatening retaliation and Pakistan pledging to defend itself against any aggression.

Guterres, speaking from the UN headquarters in New York, condemned the attack and urged both sides to avoid military confrontation. He emphasized the need for a credible investigation into the attack’s perpetrators and warned that the situation could easily spiral out of control without restraint from both nations.

“We are at a critical moment,” Guterres said. “It is imperative for both sides to step back from the brink of war and engage in dialogue to de-escalate tensions.”

The relations between India and Pakistan, which have historically been fraught with conflict, are currently at one of their most volatile points in years. International calls for de-escalation have intensified, but the situation remains fragile.