Haval H6 Facelift is Finally Here in Pakistan – See Price, Specs & Features

LAHORE – The facelifted version Haval H6 finally comes to Pakistan as part of the brand’s refreshed lineup. This updated version of the popular compact crossover SUV is now available in all three variants 1.5T, 2.0T, and Hybrid HEV.

The facelifted Haval H6 comes with refreshed design, including a new front grille, vertical LED lights, and updated rear lights, making vehicle more modern. Inside, H6 has received big upgrades too, such as a larger 14.6-inch screen, a new steering wheel, an electronic gear shifter, a wireless charger, and a better sound system.

With new changes, the cabin feels more premium while keeping the reliable hybrid engine that Haval is known for. H6 2025 still runs on 1.5-liter turbocharged hybrid engine, giving 243 horsepower and good torque, and uses a 7-speed automatic transmission. The mid size SUV’s fuel economy remains decent, while the new facelifted version brings more style and features without changing the price or performance.

Haval H6 Facelift Price in Pakistan

Models Price Haval H6 1.5T Rs 9,190,000 Haval H6 2.0T AWD Rs 10,600,000 Haval H6 HEV Rs 10,190,000

Prices remain same for the facelifted version as the company aimed to boost sales besides giving tough time to rival brands

Fans are raving about the dramatic exterior transformation. The facelift brings a fierce new front fascia, featuring a mesh-pattern grille, slimmer LED headlamps, and vertical LED daytime running lights (DRLs) that give the SUV a muscular and confident presence on the road.

At the rear, the changes are just as striking. Gone is the full-width light bar; instead, you’ll find split LED brake lights flanking a newly repositioned Haval logo, now centered for maximum visual impact.

Adding practicality and polish are features like a roof rack, black trim accents, and all-new alloy wheels—19-inch on all variants. The 2.0T variant further sweetens the deal with a hands-free power tailgate and larger spare tyre.

All variants ride on 19-inch alloy wheels, while the 2.0T model includes an inductive (hands-free) tailgate and a larger spare tyre. Inside, the cabin has been completely revamped with a luxurious and tech-forward approach—highlighted by a massive 14.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a sporty D-shaped steering wheel.

You can get dual-zone climate control, electric heated steering wheel, and USB ports for rear passengers. Depending on variant, you also get features like heated and ventilated front seats, a 9-speaker audio system with amplifier, ambient lighting, and even a head-up display.