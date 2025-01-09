Pakistan getting Turkey’s fifth-generation stealth jet ‘KAAN’ to boost air defense?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is strengthening its Air Defense with the fifth-generation Fighter Jet KAAN, amid a dire need for a jetfighter laden with the latest stealth features.

Reports shared by international media claimed Islamabad and Ankara are in advanced talks to form a production facility for cutting-edge KAAN aircraft which aims to bolster the country’s defense capabilities and strengthen military ties.

The Muslim nations will join hands to roll out the Pakistani variant of the twin-engine fighter jet as it wooed several nations due to its state-of-the-art features. It claimed that more than 200 Pakistani engineers and officials are working with Turkish officials in major defense collaboration.

Production of KAAN will forge a strategic partnership between Islamabad and Ankara as two sides will get boost in defense industry. For Turkey, it will help government expand its defense exports, with Pakistan emerging as a key partner in military ties.

KAAN was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to replace legendary F-16 fleet. The aircraft, designed with advanced stealth and supercruise capabilities, aims to enhance Turkey’s air superiority.

In the current phase, the stealth jet will initially use General Electric F110 engines until a domestic engine is ready. Production is expected to begin in the coming years, with several units planned for Turkey’s Air Force, and potential export customers.

Paki Air Force currently operates wide range of active aircraft, including J-10 Vigorous Dragon, JF-17 Thunder, F-16 Fighting Falcon, Mirage III and Mirage 5, and F-7.