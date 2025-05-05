United 70 and 125 Bikes Latest Prices, Installment Plans May 2025 Update

Pakistani two-wheeler market saw different local brands, but Honda still managed to rake in top sales, despite being expensive option. In local brands, United remained a popular option, gaining popularity as reliable and economical option for daily commuters. Known for its smooth ride and impressive fuel efficiency, US 70 is an ideal choice for those looking for a cost-effective solution to everyday transportation.

For buyers who may not have the full amount available upfront, multiple installment plans are now available in Lahore, making United US 70 even more accessible.

The installment plans offer flexibility to suit a variety of budgets, with no down payment required for the 3-month plan, and more affordable monthly payments in the 6-month and 12-month plans.

United 70 Installment Plan 2025

Plan Monthly Payment Duration Advance Payment Total Cost Plan 1 39,500 3 months 0 118,500 Plan 2 15,480 6 months 33,570 108,870 Plan 3 8,770 12 months 33,570 112,220

United 125 Installment Plan 2025

United 125 offers solid design resembling Honda CG 125, along with comfortable ride and appealing exhaust sound. While it may not match the Honda CG 125 in terms of power and initial pickup, the United 125 is a more budget-friendly option for those who want reliability without breaking the bank.

The bike comes with range of installment plans, including options for 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, and even 18 months, giving riders plenty of flexibility.

Plan Monthly Payment Duration Advance Total Plan 1 28,650 6 months 49,000 221,900 Plan 2 19,950 9 months 49,000 228,550 Plan 3 15,300 12 months 49,000 232,600 Plan 4 11,550 18 months 49,000 257,900

Both United US 70 and United 125 provide affordable and reliable alternatives for those in Pakistan looking for budget-friendly motorcycles. With their various installment plans, United is catering to riders across the country who want the reliability and performance of a motorcycle without paying premium prices.