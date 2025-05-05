AGL55.78▲ 0.73 (0.01%)AIRLINK156.12▲ 0.74 (0.00%)BOP10.01▲ 0.32 (0.03%)CNERGY7.05▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL10.75▲ 0.58 (0.06%)DFML37.33▲ 0.69 (0.02%)DGKC138.71▲ 5.92 (0.04%)FCCL44.65▲ 1.21 (0.03%)FFL14.89▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC135.55▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.82▲ 0.31 (0.02%)KEL4.16▲ 0.14 (0.03%)KOSM5.07▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF71.6▲ 2.16 (0.03%)NBP85.24▲ 0.17 (0.00%)OGDC200.22▼ -3.03 (-0.01%)PAEL43.89▲ 1.39 (0.03%)PIBTL8.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL148.48▼ -2.35 (-0.02%)PRL29.55▲ 0.64 (0.02%)PTC20.85▲ 0.12 (0.01%)SEARL83.47▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE6.99▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.4▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TPLP8.38▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TREET19.41▲ 0.5 (0.03%)TRG63.63▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▲ 0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0.07 (0.06%)

Karachi, Sindh weather; Rains, isolated hailstorms likely

KARACHI – Rains and gusty winds are likely in parts of Sindh on Monday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in Sanghar, Umerkot, Matiari, Mithi, Thatta, Khairpur and surrounding areas on Monday night. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

On Tuesday, hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rains and gusty winds are likely in Umerkot and Tharparkar.

Karachi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and between 38°C and 40°C on Thursday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and between 37°C and 39°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in isolated places.

Rainfall (mm): Khairpur 02, Jacobabad 01

Mithi and Thatta remained the hottest places in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 49 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 37 per cent.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Scattered rains expected

Staff Report

