Pak Army Chief, Iranian FM strategize on border security amid escalating tensions with India

RAWALPINDI – Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today for high-level discussions focused on regional security dynamics, ISPR said.

Two sides engaged in in-depth talks about the current geo-strategic environment, with particular emphasis on the shared security challenges faced by both nations. A key topic was the review of the security framework along the Pak-Iran border, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation and improve coordination in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, General Munir reaffirmed the strong, brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran, highlighting the deep-rooted connections of shared history, culture, and religion. Both sides expressed a commitment to continued dialogue and cooperation, working together to address regional issues and contribute to the broader security landscape.

Iranian Foreign Minister commended Pakistan for its ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, underlining the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations.

The discussions reflect the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, as both countries work towards fostering a peaceful and secure regional environment.

As India’s aggression grows, World Media hails Pakistan’s ‘Iron General’ Asim Munir for fearless leadership

