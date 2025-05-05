AGL55.78▲ 0.73 (0.01%)AIRLINK156.12▲ 0.74 (0.00%)BOP10.01▲ 0.32 (0.03%)CNERGY7.05▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL10.75▲ 0.58 (0.06%)DFML37.33▲ 0.69 (0.02%)DGKC138.71▲ 5.92 (0.04%)FCCL44.65▲ 1.21 (0.03%)FFL14.89▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC135.55▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.82▲ 0.31 (0.02%)KEL4.16▲ 0.14 (0.03%)KOSM5.07▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF71.6▲ 2.16 (0.03%)NBP85.24▲ 0.17 (0.00%)OGDC200.22▼ -3.03 (-0.01%)PAEL43.89▲ 1.39 (0.03%)PIBTL8.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL148.48▼ -2.35 (-0.02%)PRL29.55▲ 0.64 (0.02%)PTC20.85▲ 0.12 (0.01%)SEARL83.47▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE6.99▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.4▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TPLP8.38▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TREET19.41▲ 0.5 (0.03%)TRG63.63▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▲ 0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0.07 (0.06%)

Lahore Property Rates 2025: Prices for 5, 10 Marla Plots in DHA, Bahria, and Johar Town

Lahore Property Rates 2025 Prices For 5 10 Marla Plots In Dha Bahria And Johar Town
Lahore’s real estate market is thriving amid migration toward the country’s cultural capital, and ongoing development projects. Property prices are fluctuating across various localities, with upscale areas like DHA, Bahria Town, and Johar Town saw significant price increases due to high demand, and strong investment.

Despite the ongoing housing crisis, the demand for properties in prime locations is growing, making Lahore an attractive market for both homeowners and investors. The expanding infrastructure, new housing developments in provincial capital of property investments continue to drive property values upward, especially in high-demand areas.

As Lahore’s urban landscape continues to evolve, understanding the fluctuations in property rates will help potential buyers and investors make informed decisions.

Lahore Property Rates 2025

In DHA Lahore, prices start from Rs9 million while in Bahria Town, prices ranging from 8-9 million. Park View City and Khayaban-e-Amin, emerging as popular residential areas, offer more affordable options, with 5 Marla plots in Park View City priced at Rs 55.45 lacs and 1 Kanal plots at Rs 2.88 Crore.

DHA Lahore

Size Price 
5 Marla 90.09 lacs
7 Marla 1.21 Crore
10 Marla 1.84 Crore
15 Marla 2.8 Crore
1 Kanal 3.25 Crore

Park View City

Size Price
5 Marla 55.45 lacs
10 Marla 1.15 Crore
1 Kanal 2.88 Crore
15 Marla 2.91 Crore
7 Marla 1.07 Crore
3 Marla 59.72 Lakh

Bahria Town

Size Price 
5 Marla 84.89 lacs
7 Marla 99.09 lacs
15 Marla 1.74 Crore
1 Kanal 2.81 Crore
2 Kanal 4.95 Crore
1 Kanal 1.45 Crore

Khayaban-e-Amin

Size Price 
3 Marla 66.02 lacs
5 Marla 53.26 lacs
7 Marla 1.21 Crore
10 Marla 1.01 Crore
1 Kanal 1.34 Crore

Paragon City

Size Price 
3 Marla 65 lacs
5 Marla 93.68 lacs
7 Marla 1.88 Crore
10 Marla 1.88 Crore
15 Marla 2.67 Crore
1 Kanal 3.5 Crore

Johar Town

Size Price 
5 Marla 1.62 Crore
15 Marla 2.97 Crore
2 Kanal 6.42 Crore
1 Kanal 4.78 Crore
7 Marla 2.27 Crore
10 Marla 2.43 Crore

Lahore Plot Prices 2025

Areas 5Marla  Price per Sq. ft.
Shadman Enclave 2,711,000 2,000
Bahria Education & Medical City 2,835,000 2,000
Lahore Motorway City 5,210,000 2,000
New Lahore City 5,276,000 3,000
Park View City 7,435,000 5,000
Park Avenue Housing Scheme 7,401,000 4,000
Formanites Housing Scheme 10,200,000 5,000
State Life Housing Society 13,400,000 5,000
Sui Gas Housing Society 16,200,000 3,000
Nasheman-e-Iqbal 16,100,000 6,000
IEP Engineers Town 22,300,000 4,000
Fazaia Housing Scheme 23,600,000 6,000
Eden 22,500,000 6,000
Bankers Town 22,200,000 7,000

 

Illegal Housing Societies In Lahore 2025; Check Updated List here

Web Desk (Lahore)

