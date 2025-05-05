Lahore Property Rates 2025: Prices for 5, 10 Marla Plots in DHA, Bahria, and Johar Town

Lahore’s real estate market is thriving amid migration toward the country’s cultural capital, and ongoing development projects. Property prices are fluctuating across various localities, with upscale areas like DHA, Bahria Town, and Johar Town saw significant price increases due to high demand, and strong investment.

Despite the ongoing housing crisis, the demand for properties in prime locations is growing, making Lahore an attractive market for both homeowners and investors. The expanding infrastructure, new housing developments in provincial capital of property investments continue to drive property values upward, especially in high-demand areas.

As Lahore’s urban landscape continues to evolve, understanding the fluctuations in property rates will help potential buyers and investors make informed decisions.