Lahore Property Rates 2025: Prices for 5, 10 Marla Plots in DHA, Bahria, and Johar Town

DHA Lahore
|Size
|Price
|5 Marla
|90.09 lacs
|7 Marla
|1.21 Crore
|10 Marla
|1.84 Crore
|15 Marla
|2.8 Crore
|1 Kanal
|3.25 Crore
Park View City
|Size
|Price
|5 Marla
|55.45 lacs
|10 Marla
|1.15 Crore
|1 Kanal
|2.88 Crore
|15 Marla
|2.91 Crore
|7 Marla
|1.07 Crore
|3 Marla
|59.72 Lakh
Bahria Town
|Size
|Price
|5 Marla
|84.89 lacs
|7 Marla
|99.09 lacs
|15 Marla
|1.74 Crore
|1 Kanal
|2.81 Crore
|2 Kanal
|4.95 Crore
|1 Kanal
|1.45 Crore
Khayaban-e-Amin
|Size
|Price
|3 Marla
|66.02 lacs
|5 Marla
|53.26 lacs
|7 Marla
|1.21 Crore
|10 Marla
|1.01 Crore
|1 Kanal
|1.34 Crore
Paragon City
|Size
|Price
|3 Marla
|65 lacs
|5 Marla
|93.68 lacs
|7 Marla
|1.88 Crore
|10 Marla
|1.88 Crore
|15 Marla
|2.67 Crore
|1 Kanal
|3.5 Crore
Johar Town
|Size
|Price
|5 Marla
|1.62 Crore
|15 Marla
|2.97 Crore
|2 Kanal
|6.42 Crore
|1 Kanal
|4.78 Crore
|7 Marla
|2.27 Crore
|10 Marla
|2.43 Crore
Lahore Plot Prices 2025
|Areas
|5Marla
|Price per Sq. ft.
|Shadman Enclave
|2,711,000
|2,000
|Bahria Education & Medical City
|2,835,000
|2,000
|Lahore Motorway City
|5,210,000
|2,000
|New Lahore City
|5,276,000
|3,000
|Park View City
|7,435,000
|5,000
|Park Avenue Housing Scheme
|7,401,000
|4,000
|Formanites Housing Scheme
|10,200,000
|5,000
|State Life Housing Society
|13,400,000
|5,000
|Sui Gas Housing Society
|16,200,000
|3,000
|Nasheman-e-Iqbal
|16,100,000
|6,000
|IEP Engineers Town
|22,300,000
|4,000
|Fazaia Housing Scheme
|23,600,000
|6,000
|Eden
|22,500,000
|6,000
|Bankers Town
|22,200,000
|7,000
