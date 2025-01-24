Lahore, Punjab weather; increase in cold intensity likely during weekend

LAHORE – Clear sky will likely cause drop in minimum temperature in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

Cold intensity has decreased considerably across Punjab during the last 2-3 days. However, a dip in temperature is expected in coming days due to clear sky.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of the province on Saturday and Sunday. However, very cold weather is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Shallow fog will likely persist in Sialkot, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Okara and Sahiwal during morning/night hours.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08-10°C on Saturday, and 07-09°C on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Very cold weather prevailed in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 84 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.