Toyota Yaris 1.5 with Black Interior easy installment plan in Jan 2025

KARACHI – Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT with Black Interior offers refined elegance and comfortable ride, making it a better choice over other vehicles compete in this niche.

The exterior of the all-new Toyota Yaris exudes superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and sleek appearance.

It comes with MID system that ensures convenience when you drive, offering door open and close alerts, Eco wallet and fuel economy records, and comprehensive drive information at your fingertips

Toyota Yaris is a testament to its engineering excellence as it delivers impressive driving experiences. It is powered by 1.5L NR Smooth Shifting of gears provides excellent driving performance and fuel efficiency.

It is equipped with three airbags to ensure the safety of the riders to save them from severe impacts.

Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 with Black Interior Price

The ex-factory price of Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 with black interior in Pakistan stands at Rs6,319,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 Installment Plan

The Meezan Bank offers an easy three-year installment plan for Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 in Pakistan. The plan has been calculated with 30% down payment and 5% residual value.

Under the plan, they buyer needs to deposit Rs1,898,800 in wake of upfront amount while per month installment will be Rs169,356 for 36 months.

The calculations have been made on the basis of the ex-factory price of the vehicle as taxes are not included in it.