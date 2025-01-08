How much Babar Azam will receive for using “CA” bat?

KARACHI – Pakistan former Captain Babar Azam secured a lucrative deal with Pakistani brand “CA” to play for bat to playing matches.

The development raised an interesting question that how much would former national cricket team captain Babar Azam receive for using a “CA” bat.

According to the reports, Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam ended his long-standing partnership with the English company Gray Nicolls and signed a deal with CA Sports, a company that manufactures cricket equipment in Pakistan.

The sources revealed that the former captain secured a lucrative deal with the Pakistani brand, which included several benefits.

CA Sports would not only pay Babar Azam an annual bat sponsorship fee of 70 million rupees but would also provide him with additional performance-based bonuses.

Babar Azam would receive extra amounts for every half-century and century he would score, which would serve as an incentive to boost his performance.

It may be mentioned here that the annual 70 million rupee deal is the most profitable contract for any batsman in Pakistan’s cricket history, rivaling similar deals of global cricket superstars like Virat Kohli and Joe Root.