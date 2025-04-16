Top Mobile Phones Picks for April 2025; Check full list and prices

The latest ranking of top trending smartphones is here with Samsung Galaxy A56 leading the list as much sought device. Oppo made a striking entry into the list, with Find X8 Ultra claiming a place among the top 10 trending smartphones for the first time.

Fresh data shows Android giant Samsung dominating list, securing three out of the top six positions. Galaxy S25 Ultra is placed second, showcasing the brand’s consistent popularity among users. Xiaomi’s Poco X7 Pro holds third position, followed by Motorola’s Edge 60 Fusion at fourth. iPhone 16 Pro Max continues to stay in limelight at fifth, while Samsung Galaxy A36 maintains a strong presence at sixth.

Top Smartphones of 2025

Phone Price Samsung Galaxy A56 138,999 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 439,999 Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro 139,999 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 96,000 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 450,999 Samsung Galaxy A36 119,999 Oppo Find X8 Ultra 297,999 Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro 165,999 Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra 139,999 Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 53,000

Top trending phones

Samsung Galaxy A56

Released on March 10, 2025, the Galaxy A56 offers a premium design with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both the front and back, an aluminum frame, and IP67 water and dust resistance. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1900 nits, providing vibrant visuals.

Powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, it runs Android 15 with promises of 6 major OS upgrades. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro lens, while the 12MP front camera supports 4K video. It also boasts a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, making it a feature-packed mid-range phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra is built for premium users with its 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1440p, 120Hz, 2600 nits), powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB storage, making it a powerhouse for multitasking and storage. The quad-camera setup includes a 200MP main sensor, dual telephoto lenses, and pro photography modes. It runs Android 15 with One UI 7 and promises 7 years of updates.

The 5000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, while Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 provide enhanced connectivity. With stereo speakers and AI features, this phone is ideal for power users and content creators.

Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro

Launched in January 2025, the Poco X7 Pro provides flagship-like features at an affordable price. It has a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset, it comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

50MP main camera with OIS and 8MP ultrawide lens provide excellent photo quality, and the 20MP front camera delivers sharp selfies. With a 6000mAh battery and 90W HyperCharge, it charges fully in 42 minutes. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it a solid choice in its price range.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Launched in April 2025, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion offers a premium mid-range experience with a 6.67-inch pOLED display (120Hz, HDR10+). Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, it comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The 50MP primary camera and 13MP ultrawide lens offer excellent photo quality, and the 32MP front camera supports high-resolution selfies.

With a 5200mAh battery and 68W fast charging, it charges up to 82% in just 30 minutes. It runs Android 15 and includes features like Moto AI and Gemini Live. Priced at Rs 96,068, it provides solid performance at a mid-range price.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, released in September 2024, features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with excellent durability and color accuracy. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, it provides top-tier performance, enhanced AI, and processing. The triple rear camera setup includes dual 48MP lenses (main and ultrawide) and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, perfect for professional-grade photography.

iPhone 16 Pro Max offers up to 33 hours of video playback and runs iOS 18 with enhanced Siri features. The price starts at Rs 450,999, offering a premium experience for those who demand high performance and photography.

Samsung Galaxy A36

Galaxy A36, launched in March 2025, features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (120Hz), powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. A 12MP front camera is perfect for selfies, while the 5000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. Running Android 15 with One UI 7, the device also comes with IP67 water and dust resistance, making it a great option in the mid-range segment.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, released in 2025, boasts a large 6.82-inch 2K OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The quad-camera setup, including 50MP sensors with advanced telephoto lenses, provides top-tier photography, complemented by Hasselblad tuning.

It offers a 6100mAh battery with fast charging and features an IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. With a titanium frame and a custom vibration motor, this phone is built for high-end users.

Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro

Launched in 2025, the Poco F7 Pro features a 6.67-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 50MP rear camera supports 8K video recording, and the 20MP front camera ensures sharp selfies.

With a 6000mAh battery and 90W fast charging, it’s ready for heavy use. The phone runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra

The Poco F7 Ultra, launched in 2025, features a 6.67-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and a 32MP ultra-wide lens. With a 5300mAh battery, 120W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging, it ensures fast power-ups. It runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock.

Infinix Note 50 Pro+

Launched in 2025, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, it comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The device is equipped with a 5200mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. It runs Android 15 with XOS 15 and offers AI-powered features.