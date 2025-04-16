Good News for Pakistanis going to UAE as new flight Schedule brings more convenience

KARACHI – If you are flying to UAE from Pakistan, there are more options to fly as Karachi gets three more weekly flights.

Traveling to UAE is about to get easier for Pakistanis as Etihad Airline has been given the green light by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to increase its weekly flights between two sides.

Starting this October, UAE based air carrier will increase its frequency from 14 to 17 flights per week—adding three more options for passengers heading to the UAE.

Aviation officials hailed broader initiative to improve air travel and meet rising demand from travelers flying between Karachi and Gulf nation. With expansion, passengers can expect more flexibility, better availability during peak travel times, and potentially lower fares due to increased competition.

As of April 2025, Etihad Airline operates over dozen flights weekly on this popular route, which is widely used by both tourists and overseas Pakistanis working in the Emirates.

Karachi to UAE Flight Prices

Flight Option with Etihad

Segment From To Departure Duration Arrival Stops Outbound KHI AUH 05:15 2h 15m 06:30 Direct Return AUH KHI 14:40 2h 15m 17:55 Direct

If you travel in late April or early May, Flight ticket will cost you around Rs70,000.

Flight Option with Qatar Airways

Segment From To Departure Duration Arrival Stops Outbound KHI AUH 10:15 13h (via DOH) 22:15 1 Stop Return AUH KHI 17:40 7h 05m (via DOH) 01:45 (+1) 1 Stop

If you travel in late April or early May, ticket will cost you around Rs80,000.

Travel from Karachi to the UAE prompts high fare as people travel for job opportunities, family ties, business, tourism, and for other purposes.

Many people from port city work in the UAE, sending remittances back home, while others travel to visit family or attend business events. UAE is also a popular tourist and transit destination. Seasonal factors like holidays and school vacations further boost travel.