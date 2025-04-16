Pakistan seeks to boost trade ties with Bangladesh as first high-level talks begin after 15 years

DHAKA – Pakistani government is looking to boost trade with Bangladesh as the first high-level talks started with the arrival of an official delegation after 15 Years.

Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Amna Baloch landed in Bangladesh, marking the beginning of high-level diplomatic discussions between the two South Asian nations. Baloch was greeted at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Ishrat Jahan, the Director General of the South Asia Wing at Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry.

The talks, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday at the state guest house Padma, will be led by Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Md Jasim Uddin, with Amna Baloch representing Pakistan. Two sides will focus on range of bilateral issues, including unresolved historical matters between the two countries. Both sides are keen to ensure that the talks are comprehensive, with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary noting the challenges of prioritizing issues after such a long hiatus.

As part of her visit, Baloch is expected to hold courtesy meetings with key Bangladeshi leaders, including Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government.

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain, also in Dhaka for the talks, shared that Pakistan is particularly focused on boosting trade relations with Bangladesh. He emphasized the potential for increased Pakistani exports, especially if products remain competitively priced. Khan also highlighted the possibility of Bangladesh using Pakistan as a transit route for importing goods from Afghanistan and Iran, provided transportation costs are manageable.

One of the key areas of discussion is the potential for increased air connectivity between the two nations. Khan revealed that two Pakistani airlines, Fly Jinnah and Air Sial, are seeking approval from Bangladesh’s Civil Aviation Authority to start direct flights to Dhaka. While Fly Jinnah is awaiting fleet expansion, Air Sial is expected to begin flights within two months, a development anticipated to foster tourism and enhance people-to-people ties.

Regarding the long-standing historical issues between Bangladesh and Pakistan, Khan acknowledged their existence but urged that they should not hinder diplomatic engagement or economic cooperation.

Ties between Islamabad Dhaka have been improving following the fall of the Awami League-led government last August, which was preceded by large-scale student protests. Meanwhile, tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi are reportedly on the rise.