iPhone 13 available with Easy Installment Plans starting Rs20,000 per month

KARACHI – The iPhone 13 was launched in September 2021 but despite the arrival of new devices, the older generation phones are still in the market due to huge price differences.

As Android phones dominate the Pakistani mobile market, Apple phones are niche products due to higher prices. These devices are strong competitors in smartphone market, due to their outstanding features and reliability. This February, iPhone lovers in Pakistan can enjoy the device at a special reduced price, making it more accessible than ever.

Along with the special price offer, flexible monthly installment plans are now available, starting around Rs20,000 per month. This means you can experience the incredible Super Retina XDR OLED display, powerful A15 Bionic chip, 4K recording capabilities, and improved battery life, all while paying in easy monthly installments.

iPhone 13’s combination of cutting-edge technology and affordability through this limited-time offer makes it an ideal choice for those looking for premium features without breaking the bank.

iPhone 13 Installment Plans in Pakistan

The iPhone 13 128GB is available at price of Rs 225,000 in 2025, you can also get this on Installment Plans.

JS Bank

Duration Monthly Installment 3 Months 75,333 6 Months 39,236 9 Months 26,714 12 Months 20,471

Faysal Bank

Duration Monthly Installment 3 Months 77,663 6 Months 40,071 9 Months 27,295 12 Months 20,926

Bank Alfalah

Duration Monthly Installment 3 Months 79,298 6 Months 40,721 9 Months 27,901 12 Months 21,401

NOTE: These Installment Plans are being offered by several commercial banks, and you can avail it by ordering your order from several E-Commerce platforms in Pakistan.