TikToker Zulqarnain Sikandar detained at friend’s wedding

LAHORE – Popular TikToker Zulqarnain Sikandar recently faced an unexpected incident when he was detained at his close friend’s wedding.

According to reports, the police detained him without any clear reason and kept him in custody for seven to eight hours. The fans and friends of the tiktoker expressed serious concerns over his arrest. Zulqarnain expresses anger over detention

Taking to social media, Zulqarnain expressed his frustration and anger over the incident. In a video statement, he said:

“Anything is possible in this country. I don’t know who is trying to defame me. A fake FIR has been registered against me, and I will soon share full details about this matter,”.

He also posted a video detailing the incident along with screenshots providing written information.

Fans show support

Following the arrest, the fans and followers of Zulqarnain voiced their concerns and support, and condemned the incident.

It may be mentioned here that TikToker Rajab Butt was also arrested earlier, and a court recently sentenced him in a separate case.