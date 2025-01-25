AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Babar Azam featured in ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024

Babar Azam Featured In Icc T20i Team Of The Year 2024
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – Pakistan batter Babar Azam has been named in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2024 for his impressive performance in last year.

It recognises the best of the best who impressed the world with their match-winning performances and made 2024 a memorable year in the shortest format.

Babar, who is eenowned for his elegant stroke play and unmatched consistency, is only Pakistani player named in the ICC team for 2024.

He again anchored Pakistan’s innings time and again, ensuring stability in a dynamic batting lineup.

The right-hand batter started off his year in sizzling fashion, notching up three half-centuries on the trot against New Zealand away from home.

The 30-year-old’s ability to perform under pressure and his consistency across formats reaffirmed his status as one of the finest players in international cricket, placing him sixth on the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings for batters.

Rohit Sharma (India), Travis Head (Australia), Phil Salt (England), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Hardik Pandya (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Jasprit Bumrah (India), and Arshdeep Singh (India) have also been named in the team.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Sports

Pakistan announces schedule of tri-nation ODI series

  • Sports

Noman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take a Test hat-trick

  • Sports

Hat-trick hero Noman Ali claims six wickets as WI all-out for 163

  • Sports

Pakistan end ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup campaign on winning note

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer