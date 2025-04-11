Maryam Nawaz’s minority card wins global praise

FOR decades, religious minorities in Pakistan—including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and others have faced systemic economic hardships, social discrimination and a lack of opportunities.

Despite their invaluable contributions to the nation in education, healthcare, defence and social services, these communities have often been left marginalized, struggling for equal rights and access to basic resources.

Many minority families, especially in rural areas, live in extreme poverty, with limited access to employment opportunities and financial aid.

A large proportion of them are confined to low-wage jobs such as sanitation work, labour-intensive industries or domestic work, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

Despite these challenges, initiatives like the “Minority Card” signal a step toward justice, economic empowerment and social equality.

By recognizing the struggles of religious minorities and implementing policies that uplift and protect them, the Punjab Government is setting an example for the rest of the country.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has recently taken a groundbreaking step toward uplifting religious minorities by introducing the Minority Card, a landmark initiative that aligns with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This initiative is a beacon of hope for non-Muslim communities facing severe economic hardship and marks a significant move towards an inclusivity and progress.

The minority families will receive Rs10,500 every three months, with plans to expand sup-port to 75,000 families in the coming years.

The grant for minorities has been increased from Rs10,000 to Rs15,000 to help families celebrate their religious festivals with dignity.

Similarly, the annual development budget for minority communities has been raised by 60%, ensuring sustainable socio-economic empowerment in Pakistan.

This landmark initiative by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been widely acknowledged not only within Pakistan but also on the international stage.

The House of Lords has ex-pressed its appreciation for this historic step, recognizing it as a positive and much-needed move toward ensuring equality and justice for religious minorities in Pakistan.

The international community, including civil society organizations, lawmakers and human rights advocates across the EU and the US, has also applauded the Punjab government’s efforts to up-lift marginalized communities.

It is a testament to how effective governance at the provincial level can foster international solidarity in the fight for minority rights and social justice.

Through this initiative, Pakistan has positioned itself as a country moving closer to the ideals envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where every citizen—regardless of their faith—is treated with dignity and provided equal opportunities for a better life.

Lord Alton of Liverpool, Chairman of the Joint Committee on Human Rights and Co-Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Pakistani Minorities, extends his deepest appreciation to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for this historic and visionary initiative.

He acknowledges that this policy is not just a welfare program but a symbol of hope for marginalized communities, setting a powerful precedent for minority rights in the region.

He said Maryam’s Nawaz’s leadership in advancing this initiative embodies the true spirit of Jinnah’s Pakistan—where every citizen, regardless of faith, is treated with dignity and given equal opportunities to thrive.

By ensuring financial security, increasing festival grants and expanding development budgets, CM has demonstrated a strong commitment to uplifting those who have long endured economic struggles.”

Lord Alton has long advocated for the protection of minorities and he takes this prospect to praise the government’s dedication to advancing a more equitable and harmonious future.

He further extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to the House of Lords, providing a platform to discuss future collaboration in strengthening minority rights and ensuring eco-nomic empowerment in Pakistan.

He added that this is not just a policy—it is a promise of a better tomorrow for Pakistan’s religious minorities.

The writer, used in UK, is a human rights advocate and contributes to the national press oc-casionally. ([email protected])