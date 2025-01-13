Uniworth, British Grammar School among 92 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 92 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 29 businesses in Gulberg, Faisal Town and New Garden Town, 25 in Shadman, New Muslim Town and Shah Jamal, and 38 in Subzazar Housing Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Uniworth outlet, medfit, British Grammar School, Yousaf School System, Reward School, Al-Ameen Academy, Hassan Orthopedic and Poly Clinic, salon, private clinic, auto workshop, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Lahore.