Test fast bowler Mir Hamza gets injured

The 32-year-old left-arm fast bowler, Mir Hamza Ghani, was playing for Ghani Glass against Aishal Associates.

On the second day of the match at the HPC Oval ground, Mir Hamza got injured while diving to catch the ball. His left elbow was hurt, and as a result, he had to leave the ground.

Ghani Glass’s Coach Test wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal described Mir Hamza’s injury as an unfortunate situation.

Kamran Akmal stated that there is no grass on the outfield, and when players dive on the dirt, this is what happens.

A few days ago, on the same ground, Sui Southern Gas Coach Mohammad Hafeez had also raised concerns about the arrangements for the President’s Cup and heavily criticized the PCB.

Mir Hamza has been selected by Karachi Kings in the Silver category for the Pakistan Super League 10 season.

Just a day ago, State Bank of Pakistan’s Umar Amin brought up his 34th first-class century as his team racked up 414-9 dec in reply to Pakistan Television’s 93 all out, on day two of second round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the SBP Sports Complex, Karachi.

Umar scored 101 off 137 balls with the help of 13 fours and two sixes as SBP continued from their overnight score of 136-1. Fawad Alam, who contributed with a 99-ball 61 inclusive of five fours, reached the 15,000 first-class runs milestone during the innings as well.

Opening batter Imran Butt (78, 151b, 8x4s) also scored a half-century in SBP’s mammoth first-innings total. PTV’s Mehran Sanwal returned figures of 5-103 in 28.1 overs. In turn, PTV were 52 for no loss at stumps, with a deficit of 269 runs left to surmount.

At the Oval Academy Ground, Umar Siddiq’s 127 off 164 balls with the help of 19 fours took Eshaal Associates to 293 all out after they had slipped to 149-6 in reply to Ghani Glass’ 379 all out. For Ghani Glass, Afaq Afridi, Mir Hamza and Mohammad Rameez Jnr picked up three wickets each.

Ghani Glass will continue their innings on day three from five for no loss and with a lead of 91 runs.

Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) were bundled out for 183 after the began the day two from overnight score of 99-4 against Higher Education Commission (HEC) at the NBP Sports Complex. Saad Baig’s (66, 98b, 10x4s) maiden first-class half-century and opening batter Naseerullah Khan’s 61 off 130 balls helped KRL to take a 46-run first innings lead.

HEC’s fast bowler Mohammad Azab picked second first-class five-for returning figures of 21.3-5-59-5. In turn, HEC closed the day with 208-5 and a 162-run lead with the help of unbeaten half-century from Obaid Shahid (64 not out, 125b, 7x4s).

At the UBL Sports Complex, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) took a one run lead over Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as they were dismissed for 198. SNGPL lost eight wickets for 137 runs on day two after resuming their first innings from overnight total of 61-2 despite Shahzaib Khan’s half-century (76, 148b, 18x4s).

In reply, OGDCL had slipped to 91-5 in 31 overs in 31 overs at the close of play.

Scores in brief (Day 2 of 4):

Match 5 – Oil and Gas Development Company Limited vs Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

OGDCL 197 all out, 64.5 overs (Abdul Rehman Muzammil 68 not out, Hasan Raza 27, Raja Hamza Waheed 25, Mohammad Umair 21; Mohammad Hamza 4-33, Shehzad Gul 3-36, Arafat Minhas 2-53) and 91-5, 31 overs (Mohammad Umair 24; Mohammad Hamza 2-18)

SNGPL 198 all out, 72.1 overs (Shahzaib Khan 76, Arafat Minhas 45, Saifullah Bangash 29; Aamer Yamin 3-38, Mushtaq Ahmed 3-63, Asif Afridi 2-35)

Match 6 – Pakistan Television vs State Bank of Pakistan at SBP Sports Complex, Karachi

PTV 93 all out, 43.1 overs (Shamyl Hussain 27, Salman Khan Jnr 24; Mohammad Ismail 4-19, Saqib Khan 3-35, Mohammad Abbas 2-17) and 52-0, 18 overs (Salman Khan Jnr 29 not out)

SBP 414-9, dec, 98.1 overs (Umar Amin 101, Imran Butt 78, Fawad Alam 61, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori 36 not out, Rameez Aziz 20; Mehran Sanwal 5-103, Israr Hussain 3-82)

Match 7 – Higher Education Commission vs Khan Research Laboratories at NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

HEC 137 all out, 46.1 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 26, Syed Tayyab Hussain 23, Obaid Shahid 20; Arshadullah 5-31, Mohammad Qaiser 3-29) and 208-5, 65 overs (Obaid Shahid 64 not out, Abdullah Fazal 44, Mohammad Ali Taj 38, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 22; Mohammad Irfan 1-27)

KRL 183 all out, 57.3 overs (Saad Baig 66, Naseerullah Khan 61; Mohammad Azab 5-59, Waseem Akram Jnr 3-72, Uzair Mumtaz 2-1)

Match 8 – Eshaal Associates vs Ghani Glass at HPC Oval Ground, Karachi

Ghani Glass 379 all out, 79.2 overs (Tayyab Tahir 139, Saad Nasim 75, Shahbaz Javed 51, Mohsin Riaz 40; Danish Aziz 3-60, Nisar Ahmed 3-94, Asad Raza 2-64) and 5-0, 1 over

Eshaal Associates 293 all out, 80.5 overs (Umar Siddiq 127, Azan Awais 46, Nisar Ahmed 34; Afaq Afridi 3-45, Mir Hamza 3-56, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 3-88)