PSL 10: Fakhar Zaman equals Rizwan’s record for most fifties

RAWALPINDI – Aggressive opener Fakhar Zaman, who represented Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, equaled Mohammad Rizwan’s record for the most fifties in the league.

Lahore Qalandars’ opener Fakhar Zaman scored his 20th PSL fifty against Quetta Gladiators, bringing him level with Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan, who also has 20 fifties in the tournament.

The record for the most half-centuries in PSL history is held by Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam, who has reached the 50-run mark 33 times.

Shoaib Malik has scored 15 fifties while Colin Munro has 13 to his name.