Our 20 people received invitations for Trump’s inauguration ceremony: Raja

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja claimed that he received the invitations for the inauguration ceremony of newly elected US President Trump.

Salman Akram Raja said that 20 of their people received invitations to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

He was speaking to the reporters in Islamabad on Thursday.

When asked by the journalists whether Imran Khan or any PTI official had received any invitation to take part in the inauguration ceremony of President-Elect Donald Trump, the PTI Secretary General replied that they were not attending Trump’s inauguration, but their people would be going.

Regarding the negotiations, Salman Akram said that they have demanded the formation of two commissions, the release of their people on bail, and that everything should be done according to the law. He added that the government could implement this through a notification, and if the negotiations do not succeed, they will look ahead.

Just a day earlier, Pakistan’s ex-foreign minister and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari received an invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Bilawal was invited to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in a personal capacity. During his expected visit, the PPP leader will also interact with other leaders at key events.

He is expected to travel to the US capital in the coming days to witness the inauguration of Donald Trump. Besides Bilawal, several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, have also been invited to the event.

The second inauguration of Trump is slated for January 20, 2025, as he will begin with service at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., followed by tea at the White House. He will then deliver his inaugural address, sign key documents, and attend a lunch.

A parade from the Capitol to the White House will follow, and in the evening, Trump will attend three inaugural balls. Over hundred fifty thousand people are expected to attend event, including US senators, congresspeople, and invited guests. Outgoing President Joe Biden, Vice President Harris, and former presidents like George W. Bush and Barack Obama are also expected.