Another convoy heading towards Parachinar comes under attack

PESHAWAR – A convoy of vehicles carrying goods and others things for the people of Parachinar came under attack once again, the local authorities said on Thursday.

The convoy returned after the firing incident.

According to the reports, the unfortunate incident of firing took place in Lower Kurram area of Bagan when the convoy was heading towards Parachinar.

A convoy of 35 vehicles was on its way to Parachinar when the unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicles, and forced the convoy to stop. The vehicles later turned back.

The sources said that this was the third convoy heading towards Kurram. Previously, two convoys had already gone, but this convoy came under gunfire.

On January 4, 2025, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was injured after a convoy of government vehicles was attacked by unknown gunmen in a violent incident days after warring tribes reached a peace agreement.

Police said the incident took place in Bagan area of the restive district, adding that three personnel of law enforcement agencies also injured in the attack.

The deputy commissioner, who had played a major role for peace agreement, has been shifted to a hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Reports said arrangements to shift the deputy commission to Peshawar via helicopter were also being made.

The firing incident occurred as the first convoy carrying supplies of food and other essential items departed for Kurram on Saturday after the reopening of roads following a peace agreement between tribes.

The convoy left from Tal for Parachinar while strict security measures have been taken for it to avoid any untoward situation. The convoy, which includes food and other essential goods, will be protected by security personnel, including the police, to ensure safety.