ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Maryam Faisal joins Scotland squad

Maryam Faisal, the granddaughter of Pakistan’s former Test cricketer, manager, and selector Colonel (R) Naushad, has become a part of the Scotland women’s cricket team for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

In a conversation with a local private TV channel, the Scottish player of Pakistani origin, Maryam Faisal, shared that it was because of her grandfather that she and her twin brother started playing cricket. “I used to lovingly call my grandfather ‘Baba.’ He supported me a lot,” she said.

The 19-year-old Scottish cricketer has already represented Scotland in one ODI and six T20 matches.

She recalled that her grandfather was the team manager of Pakistan during a series against Sri Lanka in Dubai. “We went to watch that match. Before that, I had no interest in cricket, but after returning home, my brother joined club cricket, and I also started playing.”

Maryam said, “When I failed in Under-19 cricket, Baba encouraged me, and then I performed well in the next season.”

She expressed her joy at playing in Pakistan, saying, “It feels special to play here — it’s a different kind of emotion because playing in the country you’re connected to is like a dream, and that dream is coming true for me,”.