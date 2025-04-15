President’s Trophy Grade-II begins

LAHORE – The President’s Trophy Grade-II 2024-25 started across eight cities – Abbottabad, Haripur, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura and Swabi on Tuesday.

The 85-match tournament comprises of three-day matches except the final, which will be a four-day affair scheduled to take place from 22-25 May.

Over 400 players across Pakistan will get the opportunity to showcase their skills in this red-ball tournament. The winner of the tournament will be awarded PKR 5 million, while the runner-up team will collect PKR 2.5 million out of a total prize pot of PKR 7.75 million.

The triumphant team will also qualify for the President’s Trophy Grade-I in the next domestic season replacing Eshaal Associates. A total of 27 departmental teams are taking part in the tournament, which are divided into four groups. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-final stage set to take place from 14-16 May, while the semi-finals are slotted from 18-20 May.

The venues for the knockout stage of the President’s Trophy Grade-II will be shared later.

Group A (Karachi)

Kingsmen, Navy, Pak Saudi International, Pakistan Customs, Port Qasim and Wing 999 Sports

Group B (Islamabad and Rawalpindi)

Army, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ghani Institute, JDW Sugar Mills, JJ’s Consultancy Group, ONETEN Communication and PHA Rawalpindi

Group C (Abbottabad, Swabi and Haripur)

Haider Cricket Club, Mit Solutions, PAF, Sardar Group, Service Industries, SNSJ Marketing, Vital Tea

Group D (Sheikhupura and Lahore)

Ahmed Glass, Azlaan Traders, Income Tax, Kingsmen Academy, Railways, Sahir Associates and Sabir’s Poultry