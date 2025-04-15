AGL66.62▼ -1.63 (-0.02%)AIRLINK180.36▲ 6.57 (0.04%)BOP11.17▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.53▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL9.92▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML44.23▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)DGKC125.72▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)FCCL45.96▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)FFL15.81▲ 0.42 (0.03%)HUBC142.47▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.52▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF61.9▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)NBP81.7▲ 1.82 (0.02%)OGDC214.32▲ 2.3 (0.01%)PAEL46.83▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.62▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)PPL172.71▲ 1.43 (0.01%)PRL36.02▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PTC23.26▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL96.06▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)TELE7.38▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL34.07▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP10.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET21.58▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TRG67.9▲ 4.01 (0.06%)UNITY27.95▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.34▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

President’s Trophy Grade-II begins

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The President’s Trophy Grade-II 2024-25 started across eight cities – Abbottabad, Haripur, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura and Swabi on Tuesday.

The 85-match tournament comprises of three-day matches except the final, which will be a four-day affair scheduled to take place from 22-25 May.

Over 400 players across Pakistan will get the opportunity to showcase their skills in this red-ball tournament. The winner of the tournament will be awarded PKR 5 million, while the runner-up team will collect PKR 2.5 million out of a total prize pot of PKR 7.75 million.

The triumphant team will also qualify for the President’s Trophy Grade-I in the next domestic season replacing Eshaal Associates. A total of 27 departmental teams are taking part in the tournament, which are divided into four groups. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-final stage set to take place from 14-16 May, while the semi-finals are slotted from 18-20 May.

The venues for the knockout stage of the President’s Trophy Grade-II will be shared later.

Group A (Karachi)

Kingsmen, Navy, Pak Saudi International, Pakistan Customs, Port Qasim and Wing 999 Sports

Group B (Islamabad and Rawalpindi)

Army, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ghani Institute, JDW Sugar Mills, JJ’s Consultancy Group, ONETEN Communication and PHA Rawalpindi

Group C (Abbottabad, Swabi and Haripur)

Haider Cricket Club, Mit Solutions, PAF, Sardar Group, Service Industries, SNSJ Marketing, Vital Tea

Group D (Sheikhupura and Lahore)

Ahmed Glass, Azlaan Traders, Income Tax, Kingsmen Academy, Railways, Sahir Associates and Sabir’s Poultry

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Sports

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Maryam Faisal joins Scotland squad

  • PSL 2025, Sports

PSL 10: Fakhar Zaman equals Rizwan’s record for most fifties

  • Sports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni creates history in IPL at 43

  • Sports

KSL, Sardar Group of Companies sign MoU for promotion of cricket in AJK

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer