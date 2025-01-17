AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Terrorist Ring Leader among five eliminated by Pak forces in Khyber operation: ISPR

Pakistani Security Forces Kill Five Terrorists In Lakki Marwat Operation Ispr
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces continue to eliminate hard-core militants and a recent operation in the northwestern region resulted in the killing of five Fitna Al Khawarij men.

A statement shared by Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said security forces conducted an intelligence-driven operation based on reports of khawarij militants in Tirah area of Khyber District.

During the operation, armed forces effectively targeted the militant’s position, resulting in the death of five militants, including their leader Abidullah Turab. During the operation, one militant was captured by armed forces.

The forces seized weapons and ammunition from the militants, who had been responsible for various attacks against security personnel and the killing of innocent civilians in the area.

ISPR said a follow-up sanitization operation was then started to eliminate remaining militants, as security forces remain resolute in their mission to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Three Pak Army soldiers martyred, 19 militants eliminated in KP IBOs: ISPR

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

