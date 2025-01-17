Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather; Light rain likely during weekend

ISLAMABAD – Partly cloudy weather with light rain is likely in Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave will likely affect upper and western parts of Pakistan from tomorrow.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas on Friday night. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most districts of Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Saturday and Sunday, partly cloudy weather with light rain is likely in the twin cities. Rain/snow is also likely in Northwestern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most districts of Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 01-03°C on Saturday and 00-02°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04-06°C on Saturday and 01-03°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and extremely cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog prevailed over most parts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 13°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded at -10°C, Gupis. Kalat and Ziarat at -07°C, Astore at -06°C, Kalam at -05°C, and Malam Jabba, Gilgit, Hunza and Rawalakot at -04°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 02°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 48 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 42 per cent.