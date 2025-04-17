Pakistan’s first-ever Reverse Career Expo concludes in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan’s first-ever Reverse Career Expo concluded at the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) Silicon in Karachi.

This groundbreaking event reimagined the traditional job fair by placing Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at the forefront.

Instead of employers hosting booths, candidates showcased their skills while engaging in live interviews with recruiters in their personalized booths. Human Resource representatives from over 450 companies participated in the event, marking a significant milestone in inclusive hiring.

Indus Motor Company (IMC), NASTP and Ashrei Tech participated as title sponsor.

Ali Asghar Jamali, IMC CEO said that “At Toyota, we believe that mobility is about more than just moving people from one place to another. It’s about empowering individuals to move forward in life— towards opportunity, dignity, and independence. This belief lies at the heart of our global commitment: “Mobility for All.”

The initiative reflects IMC’s dedication to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) agenda in Pakistan and reinforces its ongoing call for organizations to build workplaces where everyone continues to belong and thrive.

Celebrating 35 years of Toyota in Pakistan, IMC sees this partnership as a meaningful way to give back — by championing opportunity and innovation in equal measure.