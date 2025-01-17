Sania Mirza tying the knot with Dubai billionaire Adel Sajan after split with Shoaib Malik?

DUBAI – Indian tennis great Sania Mirza made headlines over her alleged relationship with UAE-based billionaire and property tycoon Adel Sajan as the duo sparked curiosity amidst growing speculations.

Indian media reported that the 38-year-old former tennis star is closely tied to Dubai-based billionaire Adel Sajan, who garnered fame with Reality show Shark Tank Dubai. Sources familiar with the matter claimed Adel had an acquaintance with Sania as he was designing her luxurious villa in the Emirates.

The development also stunned everybody as Adel is said to have a friendly relationship with Shoaib Malik. amid the media buzz, Sania or Adel are yet to clear the air about their alleged relationship.

Who is Adel Sajan?

Adel ften remains in limelight with his opulent lifestyle as he rubbed shoulders with friends in showbiz industries. With massive net worth, the UAE based tycoon often flexws his car collection that includes some eye candies like Ferraris.

A Harvard graduate also backed key events in Dubai, while his links in Bollywood are no secret. The guy is said to be behind Filmfare Awards, and other key events in Gulf nation

Sania Mirza

Last year, Sania separated Shoaib Malik who announced his marriage to actress Sana Javed, confirming reports of his separation from his previous wife.

The divorce between Shoaib and Sania was ‘Khula,’ which is an Islamic divorce initiated by the wife. Sania reportedly filed for divorce, with her father confirming the decision.

Shoaib and Sania tied knot in 2010 and have Izhaan, faced rumors of marital trouble in recent years, with the couple rarely seen together. Sania recently shared a cryptic message on Instagram, acknowledging the difficulty of divorce.