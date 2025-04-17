State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves fall by $127 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,662 million as of April 11, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $10,572.4 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,089.6 million as of April 11, 2025. During the week ending April 11, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $127 million to $10,572.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending April 04, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $10,699.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $10,676.3 million. Prior to that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $540 million to $10,606.8 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $49 million to $11,146.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.