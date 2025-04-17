Lahore, Punjab weather update; more intermittent rains, hailstorms likely

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till April 20.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in Lahore and most districts of the province on Thursday night. Gusty winds are likely in south Punjab.

On Friday and Saturday, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Faisalabad and Sargodha. Isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in south Punjab.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Friday, and 39°C and 41°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains and few hailstorms occurred in Pothohar region.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 14, Islamabad (Saidpur 09, Zero Point 06, Bokra 04, Golra 01), Mangla 09, Gujranwala 08, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 07, Chaklala 06, Kachahri 04), Hafizabad 05, Narowal 03, Jhelum, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 27 per cent.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.