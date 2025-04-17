AGL63.64▼ -1.44 (-0.02%)AIRLINK183.77▲ 6.32 (0.04%)BOP11.26▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY8.53▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML43.19▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC125.87▲ 2.61 (0.02%)FCCL46.17▲ 1.19 (0.03%)FFL15.75▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC143.44▲ 1.56 (0.01%)HUMNL13▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.77▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)MLCF64.57▲ 3.81 (0.06%)NBP85.48▲ 4.2 (0.05%)OGDC214.08▲ 2.38 (0.01%)PAEL47.02▲ 0.53 (0.01%)PIBTL10.43▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL171.74▲ 2.06 (0.01%)PRL34.52▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PTC22.39▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL92.91▼ -1.1 (-0.01%)TELE7.28▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.73▲ 0.71 (0.02%)TPLP10.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG66.65▲ 0.69 (0.01%)UNITY27.79▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Soldier martyred, four Militants Killed as Pak Army destroys Khawarij’s hideout in D.I. Khan

PESHAWAR – Security Forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan District, targeting the reported presence of militants linked to terrorist activities in the region, ISPR said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said troops effectively engaged militants, resulting in elimination of four terrorists. The individuals were identified as being involved in multiple terror incidents in the area and were neutralized after intense exchange of fire.

During the fierce gun battle, Sepoy Basit Siddique, a 23-year-old soldier from District Attock, embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly. Pakistan Army hailed him as a brave son of the soil who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Security forces also recovered cache of weapons and ammunition from the site, further indicating the militants’ active involvement in destabilizing activities.

A post-operation sanitization effort is underway to clear the area of any remaining threats, as part of the military’s ongoing commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan. Pakistan Army reaffirmed its resolve, stating that such sacrifices only deepen the nation’s determination to eliminate all forms of militancy and ensure peace across the country.

Web Desk (Lahore)

