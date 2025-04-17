Thailand trip impossible without new Digital Arrival Card: Here’s how to register

BANGKOK – The authorities in Thailand have announced that travelling to the country is no more possible without getting the new Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC).

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced that from May 1st, all non-thai individuals wishing to enter the country must possess the Digital Arrival Card.

In this regard, it has been warned by the Thailand Immigration Bureau that all non-Thai nationals will be required to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before entering the country.

The official details imply that completion of the TDAC will be mandatory for all foreign passport holders, including tourists, business travelers, and long-term residents.

In this regard, exceptions apply only to travelers transiting or transferring through Thailand without passing through immigration control and to those entering using a Border Pass.

As far as the fee is concerned, the card is free of cost and is designed to replace the traditional paper-based arrival card. The new TDAC is designed for faster immigration processing, reduced paperwork and improved border security.

How to get the TDAC

For those embarking on the Thailand trip, getting a TDAC is easy and few clicks away. Simply go to the website tdac.immigration.go.th and fill the details regarding your name and place of residence in Thailand etc.

After filling in the details, an e-mail would be sent to the visitor which can be shown to the immigration officer along with other travel documents.

The most important aspect regarding the entry is that the Immigration Bureau of Thailand has announced that TDAC should be submitted within 3 days before arrival in the country.