PSL 2025: Islamabad United need 140 to beat Lahore Qalandars for strong start

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Super League PSL season 10 started with bang at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, as Jason Holder led Islamabad United to dominant performance against Qalandars with sensational 4-wicket haul.

United skipper Shadab Khan bagged toss and elected to field first, and defending champions’ bowling unit dismantled Lahore’s batting lineup, bowling them out for just 139 runs in 19.2 overs.

Shaheen Afridi led Lahore Qalandars suffered an early setback, losing opener Fakhar Zaman for just one run in the second over. With only four runs on the board at that point, the team struggled to recover from the early blow. Despite contributions from the middle order, consistent breakthroughs from Islamabad kept the run rate in check.

Holder’s pace and precision rattled the Qalandars, and he was well-supported by the rest of the bowling attack, including Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah. The disciplined effort in the field ensured Islamabad had firm control throughout the innings.

With such a thrilling start, PSL 10 is already living up to the hype—and cricket fans can expect plenty more fireworks as the tournament unfolds.

More updates to follow…