‘State comes first and then Politics’: Pak Army Chief calls for Political Unity against terrorism

PESHAWAR – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir addressed key security issues and reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance on its policies and relations with neighboring Afghanistan.

In a key meeting with political leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the top general emphasized that Pakistan’s policy remains firmly focused on the nation’s interests. He reiterated that Kabul remains a “brotherly neighboring Islamic country” and highlighted Islamabad’s longstanding desire for better relations with its Western neighbor.

He however clarified that Pakistan’s main concern is Fitna Al Khawarij in Afghanistan, which has been a source of cross-border terrorism affecting Pakistan. He stated that this issue would remain unresolved until Afghanistan takes concrete action to address it.

Gen Asim reassured the public that there is no large-scale military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Instead, he explained that targeted operations based on intelligence are being conducted to eliminate threats without causing widespread disruption.

He further called for unity among all political factions, urging them to put aside differences and work together to combat terrorism, emphasizing that existence of the state is central to the country’s stability, and in the absence of the state, nothing else matters.

Gen Asim urged that national unity and swift action on the National Action Plan are crucial for improving the security situation. He also pointed out that while mistakes are inevitable, failing to acknowledge and learn from them is an even greater error.

Addressing concerns about relations between armed forces and public, General Munir asserted that any narrative suggesting rift is driven by foreign interests with specific agendas as she called called for collective action to strengthen the bond between the people and the armed forces, which remains one of Pakistan’s greatest assets in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting ended on a hopeful note, with the Army Chief stating, “When we move forward together in unity, the situation will improve soon.” He concluded by reiterating the need for all political parties to swiftly work together on the National Action Plan to ensure a safer and more prosperous Pakistan.