Sindh Bank, American Lyceum, Dar-e-Arqam, Unique School sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 167 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in Punjab capital’s different areas on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 50 buildings in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings, 50 in Johar Town, 29 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 38 on Raiwind Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Sindh Bank, American Lyceum, Dar-e-Arqam School, Unique School, The Spirit School, Stars Group of Schools, The Reading School, Stylo, Uniworth, Al-Ameen Academy, Clinix, salon, marriage hall, marquee, car showroom, bakers, auto workshop, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesman, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of parking bylaws, land grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Punjab capital.

Uniworth, British Grammar School among 92 sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

