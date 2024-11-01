Pakistan’s New Health Policy for Hajj 2025 Pilgrims revealed

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan made stern policy for people planning to go on Hajj 2025, restricting travel for those suffering from serious medical conditions.

The changes were made as performing the annual pilgrimage in extreme weather conditions could cause issues, especially those with existing medical conditions.

To improve pilgrims’ safety, a new health policy has been chalked out in line with updated requirements from the Kingdom. This policy outlines stern guidelines that will affect who can participate in upcoming Hajj.

Under the revised rules, people suffering from serious health conditions, including cardiac issues, cancer, kidney, and respiratory diseases, will not be allowed to travel for pilgrimage.

Pilgrims are now required to present medical certificate confirming their fitness for travel. It mentioned that those on renal dialysis or facing critical health issues will not be issued Hajjj visa.

The policy further restricts individuals with liver failure, severe neurological disorders, and certain psychiatric conditions like physical disabilities, memory loss.

Pregnant women who are more than seven months along will not be allowed to join the pilgrimage, and those with communicable diseases, including recent cases of tuberculosis, cancer, influenza, dengue, or COVID-19, will also be excluded.

Pilgrims must be immunised against meningitis, flu, COVID-19, and polio for safety of all participants amid evolving new health challenges.