National Savings Schemes Profit Rates down by 2pc; Check New Rates here

KARACHI – Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) on Friday slashed profit rates National Savings Schemes by 2 percent.

A notification shared in this regard confirmed drop in profit rates on various national savings schemes, effective November 4 2024. The profit rates for Special Savings Certificates and Accounts, Defence Savings, and Regular Income Certificates have all been lowered by up to 2pc.

Meanwhile, Behbood Savings and Pensioners Benefit Accounts will now receive reduced profits, alongside a decline in the rates for Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts and Short-Term Savings Certificates. Islamic Term Accounts and Islamic Savings Account holders will also see a cut in their profit rates.

New Qaumi Bachat Rates November 2024

With the new change, the profit rate on regular savings accounts will remain unchanged, providing sigh of relief for account holders in that category. Savers are waiting fo more changes in days to come to secure returns on their investments.