Suspect Involved In Attack On Actor Saif Ali Khan Remanded Into Police Custody
MUMBAI -A local court on Monday remanded a suspect into police custody for five days for his involvement in attack on Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan.

However, media while quoting the sources admitted that Bangladeshi national Sharif-ul-Islam Shehzad, who was arrested for allegedly attacking Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan, confessed to the crime.

The Indian media reported that the police sources claimed that 30-year-old Mohammad Sharif-ul-Islam Shehzad admitted in his statement, saying, “Yes, I carried out the attack.”

The case saw a major breakthrough after a 70-hour search following the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested from a labor camp in a forested area, approximately 35 kilometers from Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra district. The arrest took place after a seven-hour operation based on information provided by a labor contractor.

A senior police officer told Indian media that during interrogation, the suspect admitted to his crime.

It is worth noting that Sharif-ul-Islam Shehzad was presented before a Mumbai court yesterday, where his lawyer argued that the charges against him were baseless and that nothing objectionable was recovered from his possession.

The lawyer claimed that the case was receiving excessive attention due to the involvement of a celebrity and that his client was being made a scapegoat. Speaking to the media later, the lawyer reiterated that there was no evidence against Sharif-ul-Islam.

Web Desk Staff

