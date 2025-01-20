Three new passport offices open in Lahore [Check Locations, Timings]

LAHORE – Three more passport offices have been opened in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, to make the process smooth and reduce waiting time to submit the application.

Northern region Director Khalid Abbas said the new passport offices had been opened at already established NADRA centres in Lahore. He said previously there were five offices to receive the passport related applications.

New Passport Offices Location

The director said an office has been set up at NADRA Mega Centre Edgerton Road while another at NADRA Centre Peco Road. The third new office has been established at NADRA Cetre Sandha Road.

The passport facility will be available for 24 hours at the Mega Centre while the services at the Peco Road and Sandha road will be provided by 10pm.

New Passport Fee Structure

The normal fee for 36-page passport with five years validity stands at Rs4,500, while the urgent processing fee has been fixed at Rs7,500.

For 10-year validity period, the fee for 36-page passport has been fixed at Rs 6,700 , with the urgent fee stands at Rs 11,200.

For 72-page passport for 5 years, people will have to pay Rs 8,200 for normal processing and Rs 13,500 for urgent processing. For 100-page passport valid for 10 years, the new fee stands at Rs12,400 for regular processing and Rs20,200 for urgent processing.