Vivo V40 5G installment plan with 0% markup for January 2025

LAHORE – All-new Vivo V40 5G offers a blend of reliable performance and top-notch camera, making it a suitable choice in mid-range mobile phones.

V40 has undergone over 70 rigorous tests to ensure reliable performance, giving the users peace of mind.

It is equipped with 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera which gives you 2.8x light intake. It reduces blur and gives you amazing details in photos taken in low light.

With cinematic portrait video, focus transition ensures the users shift the camera focus with ease while capturing epic cinematic movements. Dreamy oval flares and captivating portrait bokeh bring cinematic magic to your videos.

“Embrace the cinematic aspect ratio of 2.39:1 and elevate your storytelling.”

The 5500 mAh BlueVolt Battery leads with second-generation silicon-carbon anodes. Super capacity and long battery life packed into a small, sleek design.

It offers high performance with low power consumption. V40 utilizes the same architecture for the GPU Graphics Unit, AI neural network unit, and ISP unit as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

It is equipped with 12 GB RAM + 12 GB extended RAM that keeps everything smooth. With 256 GB ROM, you can store 4,4000 HD photos,7,400 lossless music tracks, or 109 resource-intensive games.

V40 combines a slim design with ingress protection capability, ensuring reliability in a rain shower or accidental falling into water, even when submerged under 1.5 meters of water for half an hour.

Vivo V40 5G Price in Pakistan

The price of the V40 5G mobile phone stands at Rs139,999, according to official website of Bank Alfalah.

V40 0% Markup Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers nine-month installment plan at zero percent markup for V40 5G mobile phone. Under the plan, the buyer will pay Rs15,555 in wake of per month installment.