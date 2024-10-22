AGL38.5▲ 0.43 (0.01%)AIRLINK138.2▲ 1.35 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.8▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL7.95▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML46.29▲ 0.39 (0.01%)DGKC81.29▲ 0.93 (0.01%)FCCL29.76▲ 0.85 (0.03%)FFBL56.24▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)FFL9.48▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC105.65▲ 1.94 (0.02%)HUMNL14.35▲ 0.34 (0.02%)KEL4.32▲ 0.59 (0.16%)KOSM8.4▲ 0.22 (0.03%)MLCF38.11▲ 0.63 (0.02%)NBP69.48▲ 1.19 (0.02%)OGDC168.35▲ 1.48 (0.01%)PAEL25.26▲ 0.13 (0.01%)PIBTL6.9▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL131.25▲ 1.75 (0.01%)PRL23.78▲ 0.16 (0.01%)PTC15.95▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL60.7▼ -0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.4▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TPLP7.85▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TREET15.42▲ 0.51 (0.03%)TRG45.03▲ 0.16 (0.00%)UNITY25.6▲ 0.18 (0.01%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Special parliamentary committee to decide name of next CJP today

ISLAMABAD – After the implementation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a special parliamentary committee has been formed for the appointment of the Chief Justice.

The special parliamentary committee includes Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Shaista Pervaiz Malik and Azam Nazeer Tarar from the PML-N while Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Senator Farooq H. Naek are representing the PPP.

From MQM, Rana Ansar is included, and from JUI-F, Kamran Murtaza is part of the committee. PTI is represented by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Senator Ali Zafar.

The meeting of the special parliamentary committee formed for the appointment of the Chief Justice will be held on Tuesday (today) at 4pm in the Parliament House, during which the committee will finalize a name for the new Chief Justice and forward it to the prime minister.

The Chief Justice must send three names to the parliamentary committee by midnight today, as the 26th Constitutional Amendment mandates the appointment of a new Chief Justice three days before the retirement of the current Chief Justice.

Fida Hussain

