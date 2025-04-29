AWAM hosts awareness session on strengthening Public Services for Marginalized Groups

FAISALABAD – Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) recently organized an impactful awareness session titled “Strengthening Public Services through Citizens and Media Engagement” at the Chiniot Palace in Faisalabad.

The event was presided over by Dr. Rizwan Ullah Kokab and featured a distinguished panel of speakers including Ms. Sonia Javed, Ms. Sonia Patras, Ch. Latif Gill, Ms. Noor Kosum, Rev. Pastor Victor George, and Mr. Shahbaz Gosh.

The session brought together 39 participants from various sectors, including representatives from Government College University Faisalabad, the transgender community, press club members, civil society organizations, and church representatives. The gathering provided a platform to discuss ways to enhance public service delivery and raise awareness about government initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized groups.

Keynote speakers focused on the efforts made by successive governments to support vulnerable populations. They highlighted initiatives such as special quotas, social protection programs, and social security benefits aimed at marginalized communities, particularly religious minorities, persons with disabilities, and transgender individuals. Notably, they praised government programs such as the Minority Card, Minority Scholarship, Himat Card, and Job Quotas for Minorities, Transgender People, and Persons with Disabilities.

Speakers emphasized the critical importance of raising awareness at the grassroots level, particularly within marginalized communities, about the availability and benefits of these public services. They stressed the need for greater collaboration among civil society, media, academia, and various governmental and non-governmental institutions to ensure that these services reach those who need them the most.

“The role of civil society in bridging the gap between government services and the public cannot be overstated. It’s essential for all stakeholders, including journalist associations, social welfare departments, religious institutions, and legal forums, to work together to amplify outreach and strengthen the delivery of public services,” said Dr. Rizwan Ullah Kokab in his opening remarks.

The session also highlighted the importance of supporting marginalized individuals in obtaining essential civil documentation, which is often a barrier to accessing public services. Ensuring that every individual has access to the necessary documentation is seen as a crucial step in empowering them and allowing them to fully benefit from the available social support systems.

speakers and participants agreed on the importance of continued collaboration and mobilization to further raise awareness and enhance access to public services for women, religious minorities, persons with disabilities, and transgender individuals. The event was a valuable step forward in strengthening the relationship between citizens, media, and public service providers, and reinforcing the need for a unified approach to social change.