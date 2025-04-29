Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy drone along LOC

MUZAFFARABAD – The Pakistan Army has shot down an Indian spying quadcopter for violating the Line of Control, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports said the Pakistan Army has thwarted the nefarious attempt of the enemy in Bhimber area of the Azad Kashmir.

The timely action against Indian spying attempt clearly reflects the Pakistan Army’s vigilance, professional expertise, and its operational preparedness.

The Pakistan Army is always ready to respond to any aggression by the enemy in befitting manners.

This is a development story…