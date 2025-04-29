AGL54.88▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)AIRLINK164.98▲ 0.4 (0.00%)BOP9.25▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.57▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.95▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML37.35▼ -0.52 (-0.01%)DGKC121.15▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL43.55▲ 0.58 (0.01%)FFL14.65▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)HUBC133.2▼ -4.67 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.2▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.09▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF68.02▲ 1.55 (0.02%)NBP82.6▼ -1.45 (-0.02%)OGDC205.91▼ -2.09 (-0.01%)PAEL41.8▼ -0.1 (0.00%)PIBTL8.75▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL155▼ -5.25 (-0.03%)PRL27.92▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PTC20.15▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)SEARL82.97▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)TELE6.99▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TPLP8.6▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TREET19.3▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)TRG63.35▲ 0.81 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.24▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy drone along LOC

Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Spy Drone Along Loc
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MUZAFFARABAD – The Pakistan Army has shot down an Indian spying quadcopter for violating the Line of Control, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports said the Pakistan Army has thwarted the nefarious attempt of the enemy in Bhimber area of the Azad Kashmir.

The timely action against Indian spying attempt clearly reflects the Pakistan Army’s vigilance, professional expertise, and its operational preparedness.

The Pakistan Army is always ready to respond to any aggression by the enemy in befitting manners.

This is a development story

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Technology

PTA decides not to issue license to Starlink for now

  • Top News

Senator Irfan Siddiqui slams India over Pahalgam incident allegations

  • Pakistan

Erdogan calls for calm in Kashmir as Pakistan, India exchange fire after Pahalgam Attack

  • Pakistan

UHS declares MBBS final professional annual exams result

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer