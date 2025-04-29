Senator Irfan Siddiqui slams India over Pahalgam incident allegations

Pakistan Muslim League-N senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that despite internal political differences, all Pakistanis stand united when it comes to the defense of their homeland.

Speaking during the Senate session on Monday, Siddiqui criticized India’s immediate attempt to blame Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack.

“India accused Pakistan within minutes of the Pahalgam incident, but the international community refused to accept their false narrative,” he remarked.

Talking about India’s recent move to annul the Indus Waters Treaty, Siddiqui declared that New Delhi cannot unilaterally terminate the agreement.

“The Indus Waters Treaty involves the World Bank as an arbitrator along with several other international institutions.

India cannot simply walk away from its obligations,” he stressed.

Terming the Indian allegations on Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam attack, wherein 26 people were killed, “baseless”, the PTI leader said that PM Modi was leading India towards destruction.

“If the Modi-led government diverts even a drop of Pakistan’s water, it will be considered as an enemy attack,” warned the PTI leader. For his part, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Senator Shibli Faraz said: “We are united when it comes to defending Pakistan.”

Taking the floor, Faraz emphasised national unity and said that the country was grappling with both internal and external issues.

Berating New Delhi, the PTI leader said that India has made every effort to break Pakistan and continues to build an anti-Pakistan narrative.

He said that they could not take the water threat by India as a “political statement” and termed the move as an act of war.

