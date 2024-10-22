Punjab University announces new date for postponed written exams

LAHORE – The Punjab University has announced new schedule for all the written examinations, which were postponed on October 18, 2024, due to PTI protest.

“In continuation to this Office Notification No. 433/Cond. D.S. dated 17th October, 2024, all the written examinations of University of the Punjab to be held on 18th October 2024 were postponed, now the said examination will be conducted on 23-10-2024,” read the official notification.

Time and place for the said examinations will remain the same as already notified, it said.

The university had postponed the written examinations, which were to be held on Oct 18, in different cities.

