Will three divorces at once will be punishable act in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has recommended to the government that the practice of giving three divorces at once should be made punishable.

In a meeting chaired by Chairman Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, the council approved increasing the penalty for violating the Dowry Act from six months to one year.

The CII also approved raise in wedding expenses from Rs 2,500 to 2 tolas of gold, and dowry value equivalent to 2 tolas of gold.

The council reiterated its recommendation to the government to make the act of giving three divorces at once punishable.

It was decided that since the council has already prepared a draft on this subject, the draft should be sent to the government.

The council rejected the private family law bill by PTI’s Barrister Ali Zafar Advocate, which proposed that in the case of divorce, the property acquired after marriage should be equally divided between the husband and wife.

The council opined that this bill is not maintainable under Shariah.

The council also agreed with the suggestion of including a column in the marriage form for a thalassemia test but no agreement was reached on prohibiting marriage if the result is positive.

Besides it, the council decided to hold a seminar to discuss the proposal for establishing a human milk bank.