Snowfall in central Punjab from Jan 12 to 15? Here’s what Met Office says

LAHORE – Social media is abuzz with reports that there is possibility of snowfall in various districts of central Punjab similar to Saudi Arabia region and that Pakistan is likely to witness the coldest nights and days from January 12 to 15.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has rejected all these claims and reports “baseless and unverified”.

Possibility of Snowfall in Central Punjab

There is no possibility of snowfall in the central districts of Punjab, as these areas are geographically and meteorologically unsuitable for such conditions.

Prediction of Intense Cold

According to the Met Office, most parts of the country are expected to experience cold and dry weather. However, it rejected the reports claiming that there would be intense cold conditions.

On Saturday, January 11, light rain or drizzle with strong winds is possible in certain areas of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, and nearby regions, the Met office predicted.